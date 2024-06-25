Euro 2024 Group D qualification scenarios: How can Austria go through to Round of 16?

Netherlands and France have already qualified for the Euro 2024 Round of 16 and Poland is out of the race.
Here are the teams who have already qualified and gone through the group stages of Euro 2024.
Austria is the only team left from Group D that is yet to confirm its journey ahead in Euro 2024.
It plays Netherlands in its final Euro 2024 Group D match at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
GROUP D STANDINGS
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Netherlands (Q)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|France (Q)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Poland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
Here are all the qualification scenarios from the Group D of Euro 2024:
How can Austria qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16
If Austria wins or draws: With a win or a draw against Netherlands, Austria will end the group stage with at least four points and will qualify.
If Austria loses: If Italy loses to Netherlands, it will be stuck with three points and its chances of qualifying will be slim since despite finishing third, it’s chances of qualifying as the four third-best places teams will be unlikely.
How have France and Netherlands confirmed a spot in the Round of 16
Both teams have four points already with a game left and since France and Netherlands are in the same group, only one of the sides will finish third while the other will at least finish as the runner up.
Euro 2024 qualification format explained
- The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
- Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.
The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:
- Higher number of points
- Superior goal difference
- Higher number of goals scored
- Higher number of wins
- Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
- Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots
