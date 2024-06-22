Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Mexico vs Jamaica Group B match?

Mexico will begin its CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 campaign against Jamaica in the fourth match of the tournament on Sunday (June 23, 6:30 AM IST) at NRG Stadium in Huston, Texas.

Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath will take charge of the second match of Group B. The 42-year-old football referee has been listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2016. Elfath was selected to referee the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland and then was appointed to officiate in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He was named the MLS Referee of the Year in 2020.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Elfath refereed two group stage games, the Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia, and was the fourth official for the Final between Argentina and France.

He will be assisted by compatriots Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins.

American Armando Villareal Edson will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Tatianan Guzman of Nicaragua will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

M. Victoria Penso of USA will be fourth official while fellow American Brooke Mayo will be fifth official.

