MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling

Italy was dumped out of the Euros at the last 16 stage after being soundly beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday night, but a disastrous title defence has not cost Spalletti his job.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 17:10 IST , Iserlohn - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti during round of 16 match against Switzerland.
Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti during round of 16 match against Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti during round of 16 match against Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Luciano Spalletti will stay on as Italy coach despite the Azzurri’s humbling elimination from Euro 2024, the country’s football chief said on Sunday.

Italy was dumped out of the Euros at the last 16 stage after being soundly beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday night, but a disastrous title defence has not cost Spalletti his job.

“I’m pragmatic, it’s impossible to resolve problems by abandoning a long-term project or by abandoning the coach and players who have accompanied us in this project,” Gabriele Gravina, head of Italy’s football federation, told reporters.

Italy came into the Euros as reigning champion but flopped in Germany under Spalletti, who replaced Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini last summer.

“Spalletti has our faith, he has to have our faith, he needs to get to work, as in 60 days the Nations League begins,” added Gravina.

“We can’t imagine that a (Kylian) Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo will suddenly come on the scene, so we need to be patient.”

Read | Italian coach Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit

Spalletti took the Italy job with a huge amount of credit after leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title but has had a dreadful tournament, chopping and changing line-ups and formations and railing at journalists.

The 65-year-old said before the tournament that he would bring the best version of himself into the biggest job of his long and eventful coaching career.

Asked if he had achieved that, Spalletti said: “Obviously not, because if not I would be here talking about something different.”

“The match last night brought us back down to zero, and it’s from there that we need to start again,” said Spalletti.

Italy begins its Nations League campaign against France in Paris on September 6, and also faces Belgium and Israel in Group A2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Luciano Spalletti /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
    AFP
  2. Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: With lessons form previous editions, P. V. Sindhu guns for glory at third Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights, Day 3 One-off Test: Luus, Wolvaardt take SA to 232/2 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. It’s going to take time to bridge the gap: Roger Binny on India’s T20 team without Rohit, Virat
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
    AFP
  2. Jamaica vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in JAM v VEN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Mexico vs Ecuador Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info, head-to-head record, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch the MEX v ECU Group B match? Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs ROM, Euro 2024 round of 16: Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
    AFP
  2. Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: With lessons form previous editions, P. V. Sindhu guns for glory at third Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights, Day 3 One-off Test: Luus, Wolvaardt take SA to 232/2 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. It’s going to take time to bridge the gap: Roger Binny on India’s T20 team without Rohit, Virat
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment