Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling

Luciano Spalletti will stay on as Italy coach despite the Azzurri’s humbling elimination from Euro 2024, the country’s football chief said on Sunday.

Italy was dumped out of the Euros at the last 16 stage after being soundly beaten 2-0 by Switzerland in Berlin on Saturday night, but a disastrous title defence has not cost Spalletti his job.

“I’m pragmatic, it’s impossible to resolve problems by abandoning a long-term project or by abandoning the coach and players who have accompanied us in this project,” Gabriele Gravina, head of Italy’s football federation, told reporters.

Italy came into the Euros as reigning champion but flopped in Germany under Spalletti, who replaced Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini last summer.

“Spalletti has our faith, he has to have our faith, he needs to get to work, as in 60 days the Nations League begins,” added Gravina.

“We can’t imagine that a (Kylian) Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo will suddenly come on the scene, so we need to be patient.”

Spalletti took the Italy job with a huge amount of credit after leading Napoli to a historic Serie A title but has had a dreadful tournament, chopping and changing line-ups and formations and railing at journalists.

The 65-year-old said before the tournament that he would bring the best version of himself into the biggest job of his long and eventful coaching career.

Asked if he had achieved that, Spalletti said: “Obviously not, because if not I would be here talking about something different.”

“The match last night brought us back down to zero, and it’s from there that we need to start again,” said Spalletti.

Italy begins its Nations League campaign against France in Paris on September 6, and also faces Belgium and Israel in Group A2.