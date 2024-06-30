MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Swiss coach Yakin to enjoy Italy win before quarter-final challenge

Defending champion Italy heads home after exiting before the quarter-final stage of the European Championship for the first time in 20 years.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 09:56 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin celebrates after his side’s win against Italy that booked its spot in the quarterfinals.
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin celebrates after his side’s win against Italy that booked its spot in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin celebrates after his side's win against Italy that booked its spot in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said he wanted to enjoy his team’s comprehensive 2-0 win over Italy in the last 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday before he turns his mind to the quarter-final against England or Slovakia

The Swiss outplayed the defending champion with another clinical performance at the tournament.

“We won an important game, and that’s what’s crucial - as for what happens tomorrow, what comes after that, we’ll prepare well again for our next opponent,” Yakin told reporters.

READ MORE | Euro 2024: Italian coach Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit

Sticking to their usual system and keeping players in their positions was enough to beat Italy, said the coach when asked whether he had expected Italy to play so poorly.

“We kept them busy and put them under pressure,” said Yakin.

“It’s not only that we won today but how we won today,” he said.

Switzerland midfielder Rubin Vargas, named player of the match, said his team was aggressive right from the start of the game.

“We didn’t give them time to breathe,” he said.

READ MORE | Euro 2024: Switzerland knocks Italy out to book quarterfinal spot

It was only Switzerland’s ninth win over the Italians in 62 attempts and their first since 1993.

The Swiss, in the knockout stages of their sixth successive major tournament, will next meet the winners of Sunday’s game between England and Slovakia.

Related Topics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

