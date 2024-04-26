MagazineBuy Print

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his club in talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield

The 45-year-old has coached Feyenoord since 2021, winning the league last year and the Dutch cup this season.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 08:22 IST , DEVENTER - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool might have found its replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said Thursday that the Dutch club is “negotiating” with Liverpool over his move to Anfield.

Slot told ESPN in a pitchside interview ahead of Feyenoord’s game with Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch league that he’s “still on hold” but that he has “every confidence” a deal will be reached.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nearly nine years at the Premier League club.

ALSO READ | Xavi to continue as Barcelona manager, La Liga club confirms

In his first season at Feyenoord, Slot led the Rotterdam club to the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League. The 45-year-old also led the club to Dutch cup glory this season.

Klopp announced in January that he would stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after a highly successful nine-year spell at the club in which they won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup.

