MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby

Richarlison missed the last two games with a knee injury, and his return, along with Pedro Porro who went off injured in the 4-0 loss to Newcastle United, is good news after Destiny Udogie was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 19:56 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Richarlison missed the last two games with a knee injury.
FILE PHOTO: Richarlison missed the last two games with a knee injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Richarlison missed the last two games with a knee injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s two-week break has given forward Richarlison the chance to recover from injury, and the Brazilian is available for this weekend’s derby with Premier League leader Arsenal, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Richarlison missed the last two games with a knee injury, and his return, along with Pedro Porro who went off injured in the 4-0 loss to Newcastle United, is good news after Destiny Udogie was ruled out for the rest of the season.

“Disappointing one for Destiny and ourselves. He’s had a good year. Just an unfortunate incident in training. He’s had the operation, which has gone well and he’ll be back in pre-season,” Postecoglou told a press conference. “Pedro and Richy have both trained all week so they’re available.”

Spurs has not played since that defeat at Newcastle, while Arsenal has had Champions League action along with a couple of league games in the intervening two weeks, and Postecoglou’s players are ready for action.

“It’s unusual to have no games at all, particularly when there is a fair bit of football happening,” Postecoglou said.

“We tried to use that time as well as possible. We have trained hard. The players, to be fair to them, have embraced that. But we are definitely looking forward to having a game, that is for sure,” he said.

ALSO READ | Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of Premier League season after groin surgery

Postecoglou’s side faces two away trips to Chelsea and Liverpool after it hosts Arsenal on Sunday, and the manager sees these games as a good test as it is still battling for a Champions League place.

“Every time you are out there, is a chance to measure yourself. I have a fair idea of where we are at, what progress we have made and what progress we need to make,” he said.

“At this time of year you want to be playing for something and certainly the games we will be involved in will all have something in them, so we are looking forward to it,” he added.

The North London derby is a game in which Spurs fans will hope to see their side dent Arsenal’s title hopes, and the manager is well aware how much it means.

“It’s fair enough. I am not going to dictate how our fans feel and what they feel is important,” Postecoglou said.

“We understand the importance of the game and understand the importance of being at home in these kind of games to not let our biggest rival win in the biggest derby for us,” he said

Spurs is fifth in the standings on 60 points, six behind Aston Villa but with two games in hand. Arsenal has 77 points, one ahead of Manchester City, who has a game in hand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Arsenal /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Richarlison /

Ange Postecoglou

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?
    PTI
  2. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine take Kolkata past 50 inside four overs against Punjab; KKR 70/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to seal playoffs spot against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of Premier League season after groin surgery
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Man City humbles Brighton to keep pressure on Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Mateta double fires Palace to win over Newcastle; Bournemouth beats Wolves
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Fernandes digs Man Utd out of hole in win over Sheff Utd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Supreme Court asks AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey why he should not be sacked as Indian football chief?
    PTI
  2. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Richarlison back with rested Spurs for North London derby
    Reuters
  3. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine take Kolkata past 50 inside four overs against Punjab; KKR 70/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to seal playoffs spot against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment