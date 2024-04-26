MagazineBuy Print

Eintracht Frankfurt uses option to buy PSG striker Hugo Ekitike following loan move

Frankfurt’s move Friday comes despite a relatively slow start to life in the Bundesliga for Ekitike, who only scored his first goal last week in his 12th game for the club.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 17:24 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

AP
Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Park on April 19, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Park on April 19, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Park on April 19, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt is activating an option to buy striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Frankfurt’s move Friday comes despite a relatively slow start to life in the Bundesliga for Ekitike, who only scored his first goal last week in his 12th game for the club.

“Hugo has shown the quality he possesses in his appearances so far,“ Frankfurt board member Markus Krosche said in a statement. “We’re fully convinced of his potential and are looking forward to seeing him in an Eintracht shirt beyond the current season.”

Frankfurt said Ekitike has signed a contract through to 2029. The 21-year-old striker’s departure from PSG was in part a consequence of the French club buying forward Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt last year.

Frankfurt is sixth in the Bundesliga and visits Bayern Munich on Saturday.

