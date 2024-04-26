MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Gnabry to return, Sane doubtful for UEFA Champions League semifinal

Gnabry scored a goal in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of the quarterfinals on April 9 before suffering a muscle injury, while Sane is out with a bone injury.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 17:26 IST , Munich, Germany

AFP
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said that Gnabry would return next week but did not provide an update on whether he would start.
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said that Gnabry would return next week but did not provide an update on whether he would start. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said that Gnabry would return next week but did not provide an update on whether he would start. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said forward Serge Gnabry “will play and will score” in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg at home to Real Madrid, but Leroy Sane’s status for the match is in doubt.

Gnabry scored a goal in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of the quarterfinals on April 9 before suffering a muscle injury. Tuchel said he would return next week but would not reveal whether he would start.

Former Manchester City winger Sane is less likely to feature though because of a pubic bone injury, with Tuchel saying Bayern needs to “take it day by day.”

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano is also a doubt after spraining his ankle in training. Six-time European champion Bayern is already without Kingsley Coman, Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr for the match.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game with Eintracht Frankfurt, Tuchel refused to be drawn on rumours that former Manchester United and RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick was set to take over as Bayern boss in the summer.

Tuchel is set to depart at the end of the season, but he said he was cutting out the noise about his replacement and focusing on football.

“I’m putting my headphones on noise-cancelling and ignoring it. The topic won’t help me tomorrow or on Tuesday -- and it’s not my topic anyway. The next 11 days cannot be about anything other than football.”

