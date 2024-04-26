KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 31 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21 Punjab Kings won: 11 Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (Kolkata; 2023)

KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 12 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9 Punjab Kings won: 3 Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (2023)

KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM Matches played: 85 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 50 Kolkata Knight Riders lost: 35 Tied: 0 NR: 0 Last result: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run (2024) Kolkata Knight Riders highest score: 232/2 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2019) Kolkata Knight Riders lowest score: 108/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR VS PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 492 44.72 121.78 72* Robin Uthappan (KKR) 14 438 33.69 142.67 70 Andre Russell (KKR) 13 408 37.09 200.00 70*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS PBKS IPL MATCHES