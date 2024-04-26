MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kinga match.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 10:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Rider’s Mitchell Starc during a practice session.
Kolkata Knight Rider’s Mitchell Starc during a practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Rider’s Mitchell Starc during a practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 31
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21
Punjab Kings won: 11
Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (Kolkata; 2023)
KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 12
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
Punjab Kings won: 3
Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (2023)
KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 85
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 50
Kolkata Knight Riders lost: 35
Tied: 0
NR: 0
Last result: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run (2024)
Kolkata Knight Riders highest score: 232/2 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
Kolkata Knight Riders lowest score: 108/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR VS PBKS IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 492 44.72 121.78 72*
Robin Uthappan (KKR) 14 438 33.69 142.67 70
Andre Russell (KKR) 13 408 37.09 200.00 70*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS PBKS IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Sunil Narine (KKR) 24 33 7.06 19.90 5/19
Piyush Chawla (KXIP, KKR) 24 24 7.99 26.41 3/18
Umesh Yadav 12 19 7.44 17.63 4/33

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

