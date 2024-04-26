Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 31
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21
Punjab Kings won: 11
Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (Kolkata; 2023)
KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 12
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9
Punjab Kings won: 3
Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (2023)
KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM
Matches played: 85
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 50
Kolkata Knight Riders lost: 35
Tied: 0
NR: 0
Last result: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run (2024)
Kolkata Knight Riders highest score: 232/2 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
Kolkata Knight Riders lowest score: 108/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2018)
MOST RUNS IN KKR VS PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Gautam Gambhir (KKR)
|15
|492
|44.72
|121.78
|72*
|Robin Uthappan (KKR)
|14
|438
|33.69
|142.67
|70
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|13
|408
|37.09
|200.00
|70*
MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS PBKS IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|24
|33
|7.06
|19.90
|5/19
|Piyush Chawla (KXIP, KKR)
|24
|24
|7.99
|26.41
|3/18
|Umesh Yadav
|12
|19
|7.44
|17.63
|4/33
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
- Roma beats Udinese 2-1 in resumption of suspended match to ruin Cannavaro’s Serie A coaching debut
- Archery World Cup 2024: Jyothi, Verma enter compound mixed team final; Indians eye four gold medals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE