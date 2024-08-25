MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Senior Liverpool players must earn new contracts, Slot says

Captain Virgil van Dijk, forward Mohamed Salah, and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold are on deals which expire at the end of the season.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 16:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.
FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Senior Liverpool players in the final year of its contracts must perform well to secure future deals at Anfield, new manager Arne Slot said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Brentford.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, forward Mohamed Salah, and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold are on deals which expire at the end of the season.

“The only thing I have to do - this is what I do with all of them - is to bring the best out of them,” Slot said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“If we bring the best out of them, and they perform really well, then it’s up to them if they want to sign, it’s up to us (the club) if we give them a new contract.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has two years remaining on his contract, told British media on Saturday he turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in the close-season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Virgil van Dijk /

Mohamed Salah /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

Arne Slot /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: 95 officials to accompany Indian contingent to look after their ‘special needs’
    PTI
  2. Lakshya Sen heads to Austria for physical assessment
    PTI
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Senior Liverpool players must earn new contracts, Slot says
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan help Bangladesh register its first win over Pakistan
    PTI
  5. India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Senior Liverpool players must earn new contracts, Slot says
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Trossard, Partey earn Arsenal gritty win at Aston Villa
    Reuters
  4. TOT vs EVE, Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham finds renewed belief after thumping Everton
    Reuters
  5. Soucek, Bowen free ball boy from collapsed hoarding during Crystal Palace vs West Ham in Premier League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: 95 officials to accompany Indian contingent to look after their ‘special needs’
    PTI
  2. Lakshya Sen heads to Austria for physical assessment
    PTI
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Senior Liverpool players must earn new contracts, Slot says
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan help Bangladesh register its first win over Pakistan
    PTI
  5. India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment