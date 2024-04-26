KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders up against struggling Punjab Kings; Predictions, squads, preview

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match on April 26?

The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.