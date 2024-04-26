MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders up against struggling Punjab Kings; Predictions, squads, preview

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 LIVE: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Apr 26, 2024 18:13 IST

Team Sportstar
KKR vs PBKS LIVE score and updates
KKR vs PBKS LIVE score and updates
lightbox-info

KKR vs PBKS LIVE score and updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match.

  • April 26, 2024 18:13
    KKR vs PBKS DREAM 11 PREDICTION

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Phil Salt (C), Jitesh Sharma

    BATTERS

    Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer 

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Sam Curran

    BOWLERS

    Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

    Team Compostition: KKR 5-6 RCB | Credits left: 11.5

  • April 26, 2024 17:49
    KKR’s record at the Eden Gardens in IPL!

    Matches played: 85

    Kolkata Knight Riders won: 50

    Kolkata Knight Riders lost: 35

    Tied: 0

    NR: 0

    Last result: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run (2024) 

    Kolkata Knight Riders highest score: 232/2 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

    Kolkata Knight Riders lowest score: 108/10 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2018) 

  • April 26, 2024 17:30
    KKR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL 

    Matches played: 31

    Kolkata Knight Riders won: 21

    Punjab Kings won: 11

    Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets (Kolkata; 2023) 

  • April 26, 2024 17:22
    Punjab Kings Predicted XI 

    Bat 1st: Sam Curran (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

    Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

    Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Harpreet Singh Bhatia , Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

  • April 26, 2024 17:11
    Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:

    Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

    Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

    Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

  • April 26, 2024 16:48
    Ramandeep on Starc and Gambhir

    KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Starc is a legend, we can’t judge him from a few matches, says Ramandeep Singh

    Kolkata Knight Riders has regained the form as a winning outfit because of the influence of its mentor and former captain, Gautam Gambhir, said the team’s all-rounder Ramandeep Singh before the match against Punjab Kings. 

  • April 26, 2024 16:41
    Live Streaming Info

    Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match on April 26?

    The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?

    The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 26, 2024 16:24
    Preview:

    KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings

    Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking for another positive result at home to strengthen its position in the league table when it meets Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

  • April 26, 2024 16:11
    Squads:

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

  • April 26, 2024 15:38
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the LIVE coverage of KKR vs PBKS!

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders

