Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Slot - reports

The Dutch coach is all set to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp, who arrived at Anfield on October 8, 2015.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 07:35 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Arne Slot before a match.
FILE PHOTO: Arne Slot before a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arne Slot before a match.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday.

Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.

ASLO READ | Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eyes positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing

Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.

The clubs have also agreed on the compensation fee Liverpool will pay to Feyenoord, Dutch and British media reported later on Friday.

