MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Mount returns to boost Man United ahead of Burnley clash

Mount, who has started just seven matches this season across all competitions, had just returned from a three-month injury layoff when he suffered a setback in United’s FA Cup semifinal win over Coventry City last Sunday.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 20:49 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Mason Mount.
Manchester United’s Mason Mount. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Mason Mount. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have Mason Mount back for Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley and is hopeful Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Lisandro Martinez will return before the season’s end.

Mount, who has started just seven matches this season across all competitions, had just returned from a three-month injury layoff when he suffered a setback in United’s FA Cup semifinal win over Coventry City last Sunday.

Its 4-2 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday has Ten Hag’s men sixth in the standings, seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur who has a game in hand, and so the manager could use all the reinforcements he can get.

“I think we are going to see those three this season,” Ten Hag said of Shaw, Martial and Martinez. “All three returned to the pitch. Next week they have to step into team training but next week, they can step in for the last weeks. They progress well.”

United’s defending has been an issue all season due to injuries, with the side conceding 50 goals in the league. Ten Hag was forced to slot midfielder Casemiro into a centre-back position alongside Harry Maguire in the last two games.

Also read | Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eyes positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing

“It’s difficult. I know that from experience,” he said. “Partnerships are so important in football. Things have to be decided in split seconds so that you know with each other where to run. So important to have the right connections, to be stable.”

Ten Hag threw his support behind Marcus Rashford when asked about the harsh treatment the forward has received online this season.

Rashford had responded to a post on social media platform X on Thursday evening that called the targeting of him online “absolutely disgusting” and “cruel”.

The 26-year-old player replied, writing: “I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough.”

Ten Hag said he has a lot of sympathy for Rashford.

“So last season, I think he had the best season he has had in his career, he scored 30 goals, and you see what he is capable of,” the manager said.

“Then this season, he didn’t give the performances, and people are very critical, and I think we have to back him. Everyone should back him and push him to get back to the levels he was last year.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mason Mount /

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 176/2 (14), Salt bowled by Curran, Russell comes in
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Guardiola hints Haaland could return for against Nottingham Forest
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling: UWW threatens to suspend WFI again in case of Centre’s intervention
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Mount returns to boost Man United ahead of Burnley clash
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Mount returns to boost Man United ahead of Burnley clash
    Reuters
  2. Spanish football federation appoints Rocha as president
    AFP
  3. Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year
    Reuters
  4. Wrexham schedules three games in US and Canada in July
    AP
  5. Brazil’s Romario returns to training at age 58, scores twice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 176/2 (14), Salt bowled by Curran, Russell comes in
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Guardiola hints Haaland could return for against Nottingham Forest
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling: UWW threatens to suspend WFI again in case of Centre’s intervention
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Mount returns to boost Man United ahead of Burnley clash
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 26: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in quarters in PSA events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment