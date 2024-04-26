MagazineBuy Print

WSL 2023-24: Manchester City striker Shaw ruled out for rest of the season

Khadija Shaw, City’s record scorer, netted twice against West Ham before the Jamaican striker was replaced at halftime and spent the second half on the bench wearing a protective boot.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 22:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw reacts after sustaining an injury during its match against West Ham United.
Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw reacts after sustaining an injury during its match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw reacts after sustaining an injury during its match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury, the Women’s Super League club said on Friday.

League leader City’s title hopes was dealt a massive blow with the news, as Shaw is the top scorer in the WSL this campaign with 21 goals, and after sustaining the injury in Sunday’s 5-0 win over West Ham United, will miss its final three games.

ALSO READ | Women’s Champions League: Chelsea and Lyon bring leads into return legs of semifinals

Shaw, City’s record scorer, netted twice against West Ham before the Jamaican striker was replaced at halftime and spent the second half on the bench wearing a protective boot.

City, aiming for its first league title since 2016, has a three-point lead over champion Chelsea who has a game in hand. The leader is away to bottom side Bristol City on Sunday.

