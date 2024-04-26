MagazineBuy Print

Congested match schedule reaching tipping point, says Premier League boss

FIFA expanded the World Cup and introduced a new 32-team version of the Club World Cup that will debut in the U.S. in 2025, while UEFA’s expanded Champions League adds more games to an already-congested calendar.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 22:29 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, attends the 48th European Leagues General Assembly press conference at Nobu Hotel Portman Square, London, Friday April 26, 2024.
Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, attends the 48th European Leagues General Assembly press conference at Nobu Hotel Portman Square, London, Friday April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, attends the 48th European Leagues General Assembly press conference at Nobu Hotel Portman Square, London, Friday April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters believes the congested fixture schedule may have reached a tipping point due to the steady increase of regional and international games on the calendar.



“It is getting to a tipping point,“ Masters said on Friday at the European Leagues General Assembly. “The feedback we have from players is that there is too much football being played and there is constant expansion.

ALSO READ: Premier League 23-23 - Guardiola hints Haaland could return for against Nottingham Forest

“The Premier League hasn’t changed shape. What has changed over the last few decades is the march of international and regional football competitions,“ he added.

“We are proud to be different in England. We still have two cup competitions. We still believe it is for us to determine how big our league is.

“But if you pour more liquid into a cup that is already full, it will overflow. That is what is happening at the moment, not just in terms of the calendar but in terms of the player’s ability to be able to perform at their best... It stands to reason if you overload the calendar and the players, at some point, something has to give.”

The Football Association, in partnership with the Premier League, recently scrapped FA Cup replays starting next season in a bid to reduce the workload. However, it has been criticised by clubs lower down in the English league pyramid.

Masters was also asked whether it was fair that Manchester City could win a fourth successive league title this season when they are facing more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules.

“We can’t comment on the case, the (hearing) date is set,“ he said. “The case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.”

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 - Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eyes positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing

Masters also defended league officials amid Nottingham Forest’s strong comments after their loss last weekend to Everton. Forest accused VAR Stuart Attwell of being a Luton Town fan. The league and the FA are investigating the statement.

“There is an allowance for fair comments but we are disappointed when statements are made implicating refs for why they have made decisions,“ Masters said.

“That is part of an investigation. We can’t comment on that. English referees do a very good job.

“We know VAR needs to improve, and part of that is getting rules to be upgraded so there is more space to communicate with fans. We want to improve the situation for fans.”

