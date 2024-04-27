MagazineBuy Print

Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes pole for in Spain, Bagnaia to start on third row

So far this campaign Marquez, who moved from Honda to Ducati this season, has had two podium finishes in the sprint race, in Portugal and the United States.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 16:59 IST , Jerez De La Frontera, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: The Spaniard’s most recent best finish in the main race dates back to finishing second in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022.
File photo: The Spaniard’s most recent best finish in the main race dates back to finishing second in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

File photo: The Spaniard’s most recent best finish in the main race dates back to finishing second in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez secured his first pole position as a Ducati-Gresini rider and 65th of his career on Saturday for the Spanish MotoGP.

The 31-year-old will also start on pole for the sprint race later Saturday with Marco Bezzecchi of Italy, on a Ducati-VR46, and fellow Spaniard and championship leader Jorge Martin (Ducati-Primac) on the front row.

“It’s been a long time!” said Marquez, whose last pole position was the Portuguese MotoGP in March, 2023.

Marquez’s recent campaigns have been marred by injury but he said he hoped to “finish on the podium”.

So far this campaign Marquez, who moved from Honda to Ducati this season, has had two podium finishes in the sprint race, in Portugal and the United States.

The Spaniard’s most recent best finish in the main race dates back to finishing second in the Australian MotoGP in October, 2022.

Marquez has not won a race since securing his 59th career win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021.

Two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), will start on the third row having posted the seventh fastest time -- a day after the Italian had set a new record lap time.

Maverick Vinales dominated on his Aprilia at the Grand Prix of the Americas where he won the sprint race as well earlier this month but came down to earth a bit and will start from 11th spot.

