MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Former world champion Quartararo extends contract with Yamaha

The 24-year-old has won eight MotoGP races and been on the podium 21 times since his debut for the team at the elite level in 2019.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 15:20 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo during the warm-up before the Grand Prix of Qatar race.
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo during the warm-up before the Grand Prix of Qatar race. | Photo Credit: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo during the warm-up before the Grand Prix of Qatar race. | Photo Credit: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/ REUTERS

France’s 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo boosted the morale of the ailing Yamaha team on Friday by extending his contract for another two years with the Japanese outfit.

The 24-year-old has won eight MotoGP races and been on the podium 21 times since his debut for them at the elite level in 2019.

He finished runner-up in the title race in 2022 but the team’s performance slipped markedly last year with the Frenchman making the top three just three times and ended up 10th.

“I am super happy to announce that I am going to continue my adventure in BLUE!” said Quartararo in a Yamaha team statement.

ALSO READ: Jorge Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP, Bagnaia crashes out

“Last winter Yamaha proved to me that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mindset.

“My confidence is high: we will be back at the front together!

“We still have a long way ahead of us to start fighting for victory again.

“I will work hard, and I am sure that, together, we will achieve our dream once more!”

This season has shown little sign of a revival with the French rider -- nicknamed ‘El Diablo’ -- in 11th spot after two races and garnering just 15 points.

Lin Jarvis, managing director of the team, admitted “there is much work to do to get back to the competitive level we were at in 2021 and the first half of 2022”.

However, Quartararo’s decision to commit to the team showed he had confidence the team can return to its best.

“We are very pleased that Fabio will remain a Yamaha rider,” said Jarvis, calling Quartararo “integral” to the team’s plans.

“Fabio is an exceptional talent, a hard worker, a great team player, and he has many competitive years ahead of him.”

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Fabio Quartararo /

Yamaha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Former world champion Quartararo extends contract with Yamaha
    AFP
  2. F1 Japanese GP: Relief for Williams as chassis survives Sargeant’s heavy Suzuka crash
    Reuters
  3. Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid, says Wolff
    Reuters
  4. French diver takes tumble during Olympic inauguration ceremony
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Former world champion Quartararo extends contract with Yamaha
    AFP
  2. Marquez blames Bagnaia mistake for costly collision at Portuguese GP
    Reuters
  3. Jorge Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP, Bagnaia crashes out
    Reuters
  4. Vinales wins Portugal MotoGP sprint ahead of Marquez
    AFP
  5. Ducati’s Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Former world champion Quartararo extends contract with Yamaha
    AFP
  2. F1 Japanese GP: Relief for Williams as chassis survives Sargeant’s heavy Suzuka crash
    Reuters
  3. Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid, says Wolff
    Reuters
  4. French diver takes tumble during Olympic inauguration ceremony
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment