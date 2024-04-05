MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid, says Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday he would not rule out recruiting retired Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 14:15 IST , SUZUKA, Japan - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan.
Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff attends the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday he would not rule out recruiting retired Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.

Vettel, 36, has said he was potentially in the market for a 2025 comeback and was talking to Wolff and others. Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari, said on Thursday the German driver would be an amazing option for the German manufacturer.

“Sebastian is someone that you can never discount,” Wolff told reporters, when asked whether he would be interested in the four-time world champion.

READ | F1: Hamilton’s early season engine woes spell trouble for his Mercedes swan song

“I think his track record is phenomenal. And sometimes maybe taking a break is also good to re-evaluate what’s important for you and refine your motivation.”

While Wolff said he had a shortlist of drivers in mind, a decision was not imminent.

“At that stage, I think it’s much too early for us to commit to a driver, whether very young or whether very experienced ... the next few months will give us more clues.”

Related Topics

Toto Wolff /

Mercedes /

Lewis Hamilton /

Sebastian Vettel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid, says Wolff
    Reuters
  2. French diver takes tumble during Olympic inauguration ceremony
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  5. F1 Japanese GP: Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Verstappen top of the times
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid, says Wolff
    Reuters
  2. F1: Hamilton’s early season engine woes spell trouble for his Mercedes swan song
    Reuters
  3. F1 Japanese GP: Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Verstappen top of the times
    Reuters
  4. F1: Vettel would be amazing option for Mercedes, says Hamilton
    Reuters
  5. F1: Sainz aims to speed up talks for 2025 Formula One seat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid, says Wolff
    Reuters
  2. French diver takes tumble during Olympic inauguration ceremony
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  5. F1 Japanese GP: Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Verstappen top of the times
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment