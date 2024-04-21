- April 21, 2024 22:57Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 14th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 tournament, happening in Toronto on Monday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after PBKS vs GT: Virat Kohli continues lead at top, Travis Head in second place
- PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Tewatia carries Gujarat Titans to three-wicket win over Punjab Kings
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE updates, La Liga El Clasico: Madrid lineup out, Bellingham, Vinicius start, RMA v BAR score, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE, Final Round: Gukesh takes on Nakamura with title in sight; Nepomniachtchi up against Caruana
- FA Cup: Manchester United survives scare against Coventry, qualifies for final against Man City
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE