Candidates 2024: Gukesh holds Nakamura to a draw in Round 14

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D Gukesh secured a vital draw against USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the final round to put himself in the driving seat to win the tournament in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 05:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Gukesh in action against Hikaru Nakamura in the round 14.
India’s Gukesh in action against Hikaru Nakamura in the round 14. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
India’s Gukesh in action against Hikaru Nakamura in the round 14. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India’s D Gukesh secured a vital draw against USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the final round to put himself in the driving seat to win the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

Gukesh blunted the offence from Nakamura, who with white pieces, to add the draw and half-a-point to his tally and move to 9 points at the top of the table

The Indian’s title hopes is currently resting on the match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana, with a win for either one of them taking the tournament into a playoff, while a draw will win it for Gukesh.

Gukesh vs Nakamura Round 14 board

Related Topics

Candidates 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

