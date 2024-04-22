Candidates 2024: Gukesh holds Nakamura to a draw in Round 14

India’s D Gukesh secured a vital draw against USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the final round to put himself in the driving seat to win the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto, Canada on Monday.
Gukesh blunted the offence from Nakamura, who with white pieces, to add the draw and half-a-point to his tally and move to 9 points at the top of the table
The Indian’s title hopes is currently resting on the match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana, with a win for either one of them taking the tournament into a playoff, while a draw will win it for Gukesh.
Gukesh vs Nakamura Round 14 board
MORE TO FOLLOW
