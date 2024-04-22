Gukesh emerges youngest Candidates winner, becomes second Indian to qualify for World Championship final

India’s D Gukesh became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament after an exciting final round on Monday in Toronto.
Gukesh held fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in Round 14 to ensure his title win and become the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in the classical format, after Viswanathan Anand.
The 17-year-old has now qualified for the World Championship final, where he is slated to face China’s Ding Liren, making him the first teenager to reach the summit clash of chess’ biggest prize.
Gukesh had entered the competition as the third youngest player in the tournament history -- after Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen -- and was not considered among the favourites for the title by many.
The Indian teenager though was incredibly composed throughout the tournament, winning five games and losing just one -- against France’s Alireza Firouzja -- on the way to a historic title win.
