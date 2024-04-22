RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Dream 11 prediction, stats, preview, streaming

- April 22, 2024 17:24Rohit Sharma of MI and Riyan Parag of RR are in the running for this season’s orange cap!
- April 22, 2024 17:07Trent Boult reflects on his career and the impact of T20 cricket on fast bowlers.
- April 22, 2024 16:58RR vs MI - Head-to-head record!
Matches played: 29
Rajasthan Royals: 13
Mumbai Indians: 15
No Result: 1
Last result: RR won by six wickets (2024)
- April 22, 2024 16:52Dream 11 Team - Prediction!
WICKET KEEPERS
Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC)
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Rohit Sharma
ALL ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag
BOWLERS
Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan
Team Composition: MI 4-7 RR | Credits Left: 5.5
- April 22, 2024 16:46Match Preview!
- April 22, 2024 16:43When and where to watch this exciting match?!
The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM and will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on Jio Cinema App and website.
- April 22, 2024 16:21Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
- April 22, 2024 15:47Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the RR vs MI match. Follows this space to get all the latest updates and scores from the match!
