RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Dream 11 prediction, stats, preview, streaming

RR vs MI: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Updated : Apr 22, 2024 17:24 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Rajsthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • April 22, 2024 17:24
    Rohit Sharma of MI and Riyan Parag of RR are in the running for this season’s orange cap!

    IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli extends lead at top, Travis Head in second place

    IPL 2024: Here are the orange cap standings after Match 36 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Rides at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • April 22, 2024 17:07
    Trent Boult reflects on his career and the impact of T20 cricket on fast bowlers.

    Trent Boult: We overcomplicate things by bowling too many types of deliveries in one over

    “Some of the best bowlers in the world, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, for instance, are the masters of a couple of deliveries, and they have chosen them very well,” says Boult.

  • April 22, 2024 16:58
    RR vs MI - Head-to-head record!

    Matches played: 29

    Rajasthan Royals: 13

    Mumbai Indians: 15

    No Result: 1

    Last result: RR won by six wickets (2024) 

  • April 22, 2024 16:52
    Dream 11 Team - Prediction!

    WICKET KEEPERS

    Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC)

    BATTERS

    Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Rohit Sharma

    ALL ROUNDERS

    Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag

    BOWLERS

    Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

    Team Composition: MI 4-7 RR | Credits Left: 5.5

  • April 22, 2024 16:46
    Match Preview!

    RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Rajasthan Royals to surprise the table-topper in its own den

    Hardik Pandya’s men will hope that their performance on Monday will be in stark contrast to the reverse fixture at the Wankhede earlier this month, where the Royals had won by six wickets.

  • April 22, 2024 16:43
    When and where to watch this exciting match?!

    The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM and will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on Jio Cinema App and website. 

  • April 22, 2024 16:21
    Squads

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore 

    Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

  • April 22, 2024 15:47
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the RR vs MI match. Follows this space to get all the latest updates and scores from the match!

