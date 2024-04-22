  • Trent Boult - 26 wickets - 86 overs - 5.36 econ
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 25 wickets - 117 overs - 5.04 econ
  • Praveen Kumar - 15 wickets - 89 overs - 5.04 econ
  • Sandeep Sharma - 13 wickets - 5.41 econ
  • Deepak Chahar - 12 wickets - 6.53 econ