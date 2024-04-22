Trent Boult took the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the opening over of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match played at the the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.
Boult has now taken the most wickets (26) in the first over in IPL history.
Top 5 bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the first over in IPL:
- Trent Boult - 26 wickets - 86 overs - 5.36 econ
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 25 wickets - 117 overs - 5.04 econ
- Praveen Kumar - 15 wickets - 89 overs - 5.04 econ
- Sandeep Sharma - 13 wickets - 5.41 econ
- Deepak Chahar - 12 wickets - 6.53 econ
