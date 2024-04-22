MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Lagno to record fifth consecutive win; Humpy beats Tingjie

India’s R Vaishali ended her FIDE Candidates 2024 campaign on a high after beating Russia’s Kateryna Lagno in the final round to register her fifth consecutive win in the competition, in Toronto on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 04:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vaishali in action during the final round of the Candidates.
Vaishali in action during the final round of the Candidates. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

Vaishali in action during the final round of the Candidates. | Photo Credit: FIDE

India’s R Vaishali ended her FIDE Candidates 2024 campaign on a high after beating Russia’s Kateryna Lagno in the final round to register her fifth consecutive win in the competition, in Toronto on Monday.

Playing with black pieces, Vaishali countered Lagno in Ruy Lopez opening variation and eventually prevailed to gain her sixth win of the competition.

The 22-year-old Indian had started the tournament in solid fashion before suffering a mid-competition slump, losing four games on the trot, dropping to the bottom of the women’s points table.

But starting from Round 10, Vaishali found some serious form to end with 7.5 points, which puts her joint second in the points table alongside China’s Lei Tingjie and compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Humpy got the better of Tingjie in the final round on Monday playing with black pieces. With the Chinese player pressing hard for a win, as she had a faint chance to catch up with Tan Zhongyi on top of the points table, the experienced Indian capitalised on an open game to clinch the win and finish joint second.

Vaishali vs Lagno Round 14 Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Lagno to record fifth consecutive win; Humpy beats Tingjie
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE Updates, Final Round: Gukesh holds Nakamura for draw; Nepomniachtchi blunders to give Caruana advantage; Zhongyi wins women’s title; Pragg, Humpy, Vaishali win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh holds Nakamura to a draw in Round 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights, RMA 3-2 BAR, La Liga: Madrid puts one hand on 36th league title after El Clasico win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Candidates 2024: Gukesh holds Nakamura to a draw in Round 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Lagno to record fifth consecutive win; Humpy beats Tingjie
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fabiano Caruana vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE Updates, Final Round: Gukesh holds Nakamura for draw; Nepomniachtchi blunders to give Caruana advantage; Zhongyi wins women’s title; Pragg, Humpy, Vaishali win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Lagno to record fifth consecutive win; Humpy beats Tingjie
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 LIVE Updates, Final Round: Gukesh holds Nakamura for draw; Nepomniachtchi blunders to give Caruana advantage; Zhongyi wins women’s title; Pragg, Humpy, Vaishali win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 14 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh holds Nakamura to a draw in Round 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights, RMA 3-2 BAR, La Liga: Madrid puts one hand on 36th league title after El Clasico win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment