Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Lagno to record fifth consecutive win; Humpy beats Tingjie

India’s R Vaishali ended her FIDE Candidates 2024 campaign on a high after beating Russia’s Kateryna Lagno in the final round to register her fifth consecutive win in the competition, in Toronto on Monday.

Playing with black pieces, Vaishali countered Lagno in Ruy Lopez opening variation and eventually prevailed to gain her sixth win of the competition.

The 22-year-old Indian had started the tournament in solid fashion before suffering a mid-competition slump, losing four games on the trot, dropping to the bottom of the women’s points table.

But starting from Round 10, Vaishali found some serious form to end with 7.5 points, which puts her joint second in the points table alongside China’s Lei Tingjie and compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Humpy got the better of Tingjie in the final round on Monday playing with black pieces. With the Chinese player pressing hard for a win, as she had a faint chance to catch up with Tan Zhongyi on top of the points table, the experienced Indian capitalised on an open game to clinch the win and finish joint second.

Vaishali vs Lagno Round 14 Board