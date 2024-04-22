Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Tan Zhongyi finish on top after last round

India’s D Gukesh became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament after an exciting final round on Monday in Toronto.

Gukesh held fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in Round 14 to ensure his title win and become the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in the classical format, after Viswanathan Anand.

R. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi finished fifth and sixth respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES-2024 ROUND 14

China’s Tan Zhongyi won the women’s Candidates after holding Anna Muzychuk to a draw in the last round.

R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy won their round 14 games and finished joint-second.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER LAST ROUND

Open Category 1. D Gukesh (IND) - 9.0 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 8.5 3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 8.5 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 8.0 5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 7.0 6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 6.0 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 5.0 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.5

Women’s Category 1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 9.0 2. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 7.5 3. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5 4. R. Vaishali (IND) - 7.5 5. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 7.0 6. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 6.5 7. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 5.5 8. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 5.5