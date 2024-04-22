Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Tan Zhongyi finish on top after last round

India’s D Gukesh became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament after an exciting final round on Monday in Toronto.
Gukesh held fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in Round 14 to ensure his title win and become the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in the classical format, after Viswanathan Anand.
R. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi finished fifth and sixth respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES-2024 ROUND 14
China’s Tan Zhongyi won the women’s Candidates after holding Anna Muzychuk to a draw in the last round.
R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy won their round 14 games and finished joint-second.
CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER LAST ROUND
Open Category
Women’s Category
