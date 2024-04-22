MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Tan Zhongyi finish on top after last round

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D Gukesh in open section and China’s Tan Zhongyi in women’s section finished on top with 9.0 each.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 06:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D. Gukesh (L) and China’s Tan Zhongyi (R) in action during the Candidates 2024.
India’s D. Gukesh (L) and China’s Tan Zhongyi (R) in action during the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

India’s D. Gukesh (L) and China’s Tan Zhongyi (R) in action during the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE

India’s D Gukesh became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament after an exciting final round on Monday in Toronto.

Gukesh held fellow title contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces in Round 14 to ensure his title win and become the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final in the classical format, after Viswanathan Anand.

R. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi finished fifth and sixth respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES-2024 ROUND 14

China’s Tan Zhongyi won the women’s Candidates after holding Anna Muzychuk to a draw in the last round.

R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy won their round 14 games and finished joint-second.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER LAST ROUND

Open Category
1. D Gukesh (IND) - 9.0
2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 8.5
3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 8.5
4. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 8.0
5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 7.0
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 6.0
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 5.0
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.5
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 9.0
2. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 7.5
3. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 7.5
4. R. Vaishali (IND) - 7.5
5. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 7.0
6. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 6.5
7. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 5.5
8. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 5.5

