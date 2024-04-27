MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals registers its highest PowerPlay score in Indian Premier League history

Capitals scored 92 runs in the first six over, thanks to opener Jake Fraser-McGurk’s blistering 24-ball 78 during this phase of the innings.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 16:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot.
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals notched up its highest score in the PowerPlay in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during its match agaisnt Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Capitals scored 92 runs in the first six over, thanks to opener Jake Fraser-McGurk’s blistering 24-ball 78 during this phase of the innings. His partner Abishek Porel, meanwhile, crawled to 11 off 13 balls at the six-over mark.

Delhi’s 92 is also the fifth-highest team score in the PowerPlay in IPL history, bettered only by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 125 against Capitals earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders’ 105 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017, Chennai Super Kings’ 100 runs against Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and Punjab Kings’ 93 against KKR on Friday.

DC’s previous best PowerPlay score was 88, against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament.

Fraser-McGurk’s 78 runs in the PowerPlay on Saturday was also the third-most by a batter in the first six overs of a match. Suresh Raina’s 86 for Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab in 2014 tops the list. Travis Head’s 84 against Capitals last week is second.

