Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals

Winning gold seems to have become some sort of a habit for the ace women’s archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, for after winning three gold medals in the 2023 Asian Games, the 27-year-old gifted archer scripted another memorable chapter when she won three gold medals in the on-going Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Vijayawada-based World No.3 archer bagged gold in the women’s individual, mixed event partnering Abhishek Verma and the women’s team gold with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur.

Her tally of World Cup medals stands at an incredible eight gold medals, besides four silver medals and seven bronze medals to have an impressive haul of 19 medals in all World Cups.

ALSO READ:Archery World Cup 2024: India bags three gold medals to sweep compound team events

“Honestly, I never expected to win the individual gold for my performance was not upto the mark. So, that way, it is a terrific feeling to win three gold medals,” Surekha told Sportstar.

“The pre-World Cup expectations were very high given the kind of performances we put up last year, especially in the compound bow category. They have been really great,” she said. “So, in that context, winning four gold medals and a silver in this World Cup is truly something special,” she added.

Not many are aware that after being terribly disappointed for not getting the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, Surekha contemplated quitting the sport at one point as she felt, “What is the point in winning medals at the highest level when you don’t get the desired recognition?”

But, Surekha kept motivating herself thanks to the unwavering support of her parents, especially her father V. Surendra Kumar who kept reminding her that not many athletes had the privilege of representing the country and winning medals.

“When you are doing so well, brush aside the other factors. Let’s hope for the best and one day you will get the kind of recognition you should be looking for,” was the parents’ advice to the gifted archer.

“It is a pity that the compound bow category doesn’t figure even in the 2028 Olympics despite all the efforts. It hurts a bit but again that is something that is not in our hands,” Surekha said.

ALSO READ:Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari beats Korean rival to make semis; archers confirm four medals

“I always felt that one’s achievements should speak for themselves. Yes, the schedule is really hectic and that was also one of the reasons why I felt I should take a break last year. But again, the passion for the sport keeps me motivated,” she said.

“I felt good when I emulated Deepika [Kumari] Akka’s (sister) feat of winning three golds in a single World Cup stage. But honestly, I felt quite normal,” she said, as she gears up for Stage 2 of the Archery World Cup in Korea.

“I dedicate these three gold medals to my parents for their amazing support and they are the reason why I am in the sport.”