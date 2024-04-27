MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals

The Vijayawada-based World No.3 archer bagged gold in the women’s individual, mixed event partnering Abhishek Verma and the women’s team gold with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 16:34 IST , Hyderabad - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam with the gold medals she won at the Asian Games 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam with the gold medals she won at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: G N RAO/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam with the gold medals she won at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: G N RAO/The Hindu

Winning gold seems to have become some sort of a habit for the ace women’s archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, for after winning three gold medals in the 2023 Asian Games, the 27-year-old gifted archer scripted another memorable chapter when she won three gold medals in the on-going Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Vijayawada-based World No.3 archer bagged gold in the women’s individual, mixed event partnering Abhishek Verma and the women’s team gold with Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur.

Her tally of World Cup medals stands at an incredible eight gold medals, besides four silver medals and seven bronze medals to have an impressive haul of 19 medals in all World Cups.

ALSO READ:Archery World Cup 2024: India bags three gold medals to sweep compound team events

“Honestly, I never expected to win the individual gold for my performance was not upto the mark. So, that way, it is a terrific feeling to win three gold medals,” Surekha told Sportstar.

“The pre-World Cup expectations were very high given the kind of performances we put up last year, especially in the compound bow category. They have been really great,” she said. “So, in that context, winning four gold medals and a silver in this World Cup is truly something special,” she added.

Not many are aware that after being terribly disappointed for not getting the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, Surekha contemplated quitting the sport at one point as she felt, “What is the point in winning medals at the highest level when you don’t get the desired recognition?” 

But, Surekha kept motivating herself thanks to the unwavering support of her parents, especially her father V. Surendra Kumar who kept reminding her that not many athletes had the privilege of representing the country and winning medals.

“When you are doing so well, brush aside the other factors. Let’s hope for the best and one day you will get the kind of recognition you should be looking for,” was the parents’ advice to the gifted archer.

“It is a pity that the compound bow category doesn’t figure even in the 2028 Olympics despite all the efforts. It hurts a bit but again that is something that is not in our hands,” Surekha said.

ALSO READ:Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari beats Korean rival to make semis; archers confirm four medals

“I always felt that one’s achievements should speak for themselves. Yes, the schedule is really hectic and that was also one of the reasons why I felt I should take a break last year. But again, the passion for the sport keeps me motivated,” she said.

“I felt good when I emulated Deepika [Kumari] Akka’s (sister) feat of winning three golds in a single World Cup stage. But honestly, I felt quite normal,” she said, as she gears up for Stage 2 of the Archery World Cup in Korea.

“I dedicate these three gold medals to my parents for their amazing support and they are the reason why I am in the sport.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jyothi Surekha Vennam /

Archery World Cup /

Abhishek Verma /

Aditi Swami /

Parneet Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Pant, Stubbs look for late charge; Delhi Capitals 207/3 in 17 overs vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes pole for in Spain, Bagnaia to start on third row
    AFP
  3. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Can Lucknow Super Giants delay Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs entry?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals registers its highest PowerPlay score in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Archery World Cup 2024: India bags three gold medals to sweep compound team events
    PTI
  3. Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari beats Korean rival to make semis; archers confirm four medals
    PTI
  4. Archery World Cup 2024: Jyothi, Verma enter compound mixed team final; Indians eye four gold medals
    PTI
  5. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian archers reach final in Stage 1
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Pant, Stubbs look for late charge; Delhi Capitals 207/3 in 17 overs vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes pole for in Spain, Bagnaia to start on third row
    AFP
  3. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates: Can Lucknow Super Giants delay Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs entry?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery World Cup: ‘Passion for the sport keeps me motivated,’ says Jyothi, after winning hat-trick of gold medals
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals registers its highest PowerPlay score in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment