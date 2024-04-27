MagazineBuy Print

Archery World Cup 2024: India wins compound men, women team gold

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur dropped just four points to trounce Italy 236-225 in the women’s compound team event to open their account with a gold in the season-opening global showpiece.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 09:03 IST , SHNAGHAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Men’s compound archery team members (from left) Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge with India high performance director Sanjeeva Singh (second from right).
Men’s compound archery team members (from left) Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge with India high performance director Sanjeeva Singh (second from right). | Photo Credit: PTI
Men’s compound archery team members (from left) Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge with India high performance director Sanjeeva Singh (second from right). | Photo Credit: PTI

India men’s and women’s compound teams dished out dominant displays to win gold medals at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai here on Saturday.

The men's team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge went one step better as they missed just two points en route to defeating Netherlands' Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems 238-231.

The men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge went one step better as they missed just two points en route to defeating Netherlands’ Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems 238-231.

The women’s team, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down sixth seeded Italy.

ALSO READ | Deepika Kumari beats Korean rival to make semis; archers confirm four medals

In the first three ends of six arrows each, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet missed the perfect 10 only twice to take a handsome 178-171 lead over Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner.

In the fourth end, the Indians dropped two points but it did not matter much as they nailed the gold with an 11-point margin.

The men’s team, who qualified as the fourth seed, put up a near flawless show to defeat their Dutch opponents.

They began with a perfect round of 60 and dropped just two points in the next two ends, before sealing the rout with another perfect 60 in the final set of six arrows.

Related Topics

Archery World Cup /

Jyothi Surekha Vennam /

Aditi Swami /

Parneet Kaur /

Abhishek Verma

