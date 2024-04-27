KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Bairstow’s heroics helps Punjab Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders in record run chase

Jonny Bairstow was at his destructive best to smash an unbeaten 108 (48b, 8x4, 9x6) and helped Punjab Kings create history by overhauling host Kolkata Knight Riders’ record score of 261, by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

With this incredible achievement, Punjab Kings became the team to record the highest successful run-chase in the annals of all T20 matches.

Chasing the massive score put up by the host, which was the highest T20 total at the venue, Punjab Kings decided to bring in Prabhsimran Singh as the Impact Player (for Arshdeep Singh). The decision paid rich dividends as the opening batter took the KKR bowling attack to the cleaners, hitting boundaries and sixes at will.

The home side, which brought in Sri Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera in place of Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, failed to make a mark as Prabhsimran and Bairstow struck a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Prabhsimran (54, 20b, 4x4, 5x6) played the lead role before getting run out by a direct throw from Sunil Narine.

The worst sufferer in the demolition process was Anukul Roy, the left-arm spinner whom KKR brought as Impact Player (for Venkatesh Iyer). Anukul gave away 36 in his two overs as Bairstow took over the task of annihilating the KKR bowling.

The English batter raced to his century in 45 balls. After his opening stand with Prabhsimran, Bairstow constructed two more partnerships — 85 for the second wicket with Rilee Rossouw before finishing the innings with an unbroken stand of 84 with Shashank Singh. The latter remained unbeaten on 68 off 28 balls, hitting two boundaries and eight sixes.

Earlier, Knight Riders rode on the belligerence of its openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine to reach 261 in its 20 overs. Salt emerged as KKR’s top scorer with 75 (37b, 6x4, 6x6), while Narine made 71 (32b, 9x4, 4x6).