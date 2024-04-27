MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Bairstow’s heroics helps Punjab Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders in record run chase

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket en route to its eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 00:10 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Jonny Bairstow was at his destructive best to smash an unbeaten 108 (48b, 8x4, 9x6) and helped Punjab Kings create history by overhauling host Kolkata Knight Riders’ record score of 261, by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. 

With this incredible achievement, Punjab Kings became the team to record the highest successful run-chase in the annals of all T20 matches.

ALSO READ | Punjab Kings records highest successful chase in T20 cricket during KKR vs PBKS IPL-2024 match

Chasing the massive score put up by the host, which was the highest T20 total at the venue, Punjab Kings decided to bring in Prabhsimran Singh as the Impact Player (for Arshdeep Singh). The decision paid rich dividends as the opening batter took the KKR bowling attack to the cleaners, hitting boundaries and sixes at will.

Punjab Kings Shashank Singh during the IPL2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Punjab Kings Shashank Singh during the IPL2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
lightbox-info

Punjab Kings Shashank Singh during the IPL2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The home side, which brought in Sri Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera in place of Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, failed to make a mark as Prabhsimran and Bairstow struck a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Prabhsimran (54, 20b, 4x4, 5x6) played the lead role before getting run out by a direct throw from Sunil Narine.

The worst sufferer in the demolition process was Anukul Roy, the left-arm spinner whom KKR brought as Impact Player (for Venkatesh Iyer). Anukul gave away 36 in his two overs as Bairstow took over the task of annihilating the KKR bowling.

ALSO READ | Punjab Kings registers highest score at Eden Gardens after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders

The English batter raced to his century in 45 balls. After his opening stand with Prabhsimran, Bairstow constructed two more partnerships — 85 for the second wicket with Rilee Rossouw before finishing the innings with an unbroken stand of 84 with Shashank Singh. The latter remained unbeaten on 68 off 28 balls, hitting two boundaries and eight sixes.

Earlier, Knight Riders rode on the belligerence of its openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine to reach 261 in its 20 overs. Salt emerged as KKR’s top scorer with 75 (37b, 6x4, 6x6), while Narine made 71 (32b, 9x4, 4x6).

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Shashank Singh /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Prabhsimran Singh /

Jonny Bairstow /

Sunil Narine /

Phil Salt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Bairstow’s heroics helps Punjab Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders in record run chase
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Punjab Kings records highest successful chase in T20 cricket during KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings registers highest score at Eden Gardens after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League - KKR comes close to breaking SRH’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Bairstow’s heroics helps Punjab Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders in record run chase
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings climbs to eighth spot after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS match breaks record of most sixes hit in a T20 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings records highest successful chase in T20 cricket during KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS becomes first IPL match with all four openers scoring fifties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Bairstow’s heroics helps Punjab Kings down Kolkata Knight Riders in record run chase
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Punjab Kings records highest successful chase in T20 cricket during KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings registers highest score at Eden Gardens after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League - KKR comes close to breaking SRH’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment