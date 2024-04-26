KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest score at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders registered the highest Indian Premier League total of Kolkata during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Friday.
KKR went past Chennai Super Kings’ 235-run mark in the 18th over to set a new IPL record at this venue.
Knight Riders also recorded their second-highest total in IPL after finishing at 261/6 in 20 overs.
261 is also the highest total scored against Punjab. Overall, it’s the sixth-highest IPL total.
Highest IPL totals at Eden Gardens
Highest IPL totals
