KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest score at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders registered the highest Indian Premier League total of Kolkata during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Friday.

KKR went past Chennai Super Kings’ 235-run mark in the 18th over to set a new IPL record at this venue.

Knight Riders also recorded their second-highest total in IPL after finishing at 261/6 in 20 overs.

261 is also the highest total scored against Punjab. Overall, it’s the sixth-highest IPL total.

Highest IPL totals at Eden Gardens 261 - KKR vs PBKS - 2024* 235 - CSK vs KKR - 2023 232 - KKR vs MI - 2019 228 - SRH vs KKR - 2019 224 - RR vs KKR - 2024 223 - KKR vs RR - 2024

Highest IPL totals SRH 287/3 vs RCB in 2024 SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024 KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024 SRH 266/7 vs DC in 2024 RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013 KKR 261/6 vs PBKS in 2024 LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023 RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016 CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010 MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024 KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018 CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008 CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023