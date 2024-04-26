MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest score at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders registered the highest Indian Premier League total of Kolkata during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 21:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders players Sunil Narine and Phil Salt during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings.
Kolkata Knight Riders players Sunil Narine and Phil Salt during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders players Sunil Narine and Phil Salt during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders registered the highest Indian Premier League total of Kolkata during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Friday.

KKR went past Chennai Super Kings’ 235-run mark in the 18th over to set a new IPL record at this venue.

Knight Riders also recorded their second-highest total in IPL after finishing at 261/6 in 20 overs.

261 is also the highest total scored against Punjab. Overall, it’s the sixth-highest IPL total.

Highest IPL totals at Eden Gardens
261 - KKR vs PBKS - 2024*
235 - CSK vs KKR - 2023
232 - KKR vs MI - 2019
228 - SRH vs KKR - 2019
224 - RR vs KKR - 2024
223 - KKR vs RR - 2024
Highest IPL totals
SRH 287/3 vs RCB in 2024
SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024
KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024
SRH 266/7 vs DC in 2024
RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013
KKR 261/6 vs PBKS in 2024
LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023
RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016
CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010
MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024
KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018
CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008
CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants has ‘fingers crossed’ on Mayank Yadav’s return against Rajasthan Royals
    Abhishek Saini
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest score at Eden Gardens
    Team Sportstar
  3. China anti-doping agency says it will ‘actively cooperate’ with WADA audit
    AFP
  4. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings needs 262 to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Defending champion Alcaraz beats Shevchenko, reaches third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants has ‘fingers crossed’ on Mayank Yadav’s return against Rajasthan Royals
    Abhishek Saini
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest score at Eden Gardens
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals looks to seal playoffs spot against high-flying Lucknow Super Giants
    Abhishek Saini
  4. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat boys Axar, Bumrah look to take centrestage as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why Mitchell Starc is not playing Kolkata vs Punjab game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants has ‘fingers crossed’ on Mayank Yadav’s return against Rajasthan Royals
    Abhishek Saini
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders registers highest score at Eden Gardens
    Team Sportstar
  3. China anti-doping agency says it will ‘actively cooperate’ with WADA audit
    AFP
  4. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings needs 262 to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Defending champion Alcaraz beats Shevchenko, reaches third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment