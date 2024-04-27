MagazineBuy Print

Uber Cup 2024: Young Indian shuttlers outclass Canada in opener

India women’s team opened its campaign by defeating Canada 4-1 in Group A encounter.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 14:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ashmita Chaliha defeated higher rank Michelle Li of Canada in a singles match.
infoIcon

The Indian women’s badminton team got its Uber Cup campaign off to a winning start on Saturday, defeating Canada 3-0 in its Group A opener in Chengdu, China. 

While India fielded a young squad for this year’s Uber Cup, it proved its mettle against Canada, showcasing a fighting spirit and exceptional talent.

WS1: Ashmita Chaliha bt Michelle Li: 26-24, 24-22

The opening match saw a thrilling upset as 24-year-old Ashmita Chaliha defeated former top-10 player Michelle Li of Canada in straight games (26-24, 24-22). Chaliha displayed remarkable composure, saving game points in both sets to secure a crucial victory for India.

WD1: Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra bt Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow: 21-12, 21-10

The momentum continued in the women’s doubles category, with the young pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra dominating the court. They comfortably defeated Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow 21-12, 21-10 in 27 minutes, extending India’s lead to 2-0.

WS2: Isharani Baruah bt Wen Yu Zhang: 21-13, 21-12

In the following singles matches, Isharani Baruah secured convincing wins against her Canadian opponent Wen Yu Zhang 21-13, 21-12 within half an hour. 

WD2: Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai 19-21, 15-21

In the second doubles match, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Canadian duo of Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai in straight sets (19-25, 15-21)

WS3: Anmol Kharb bt Eliana Zhang 21-15,21-11

In the final singles match of the tie, India’s Anmol Kharb defeated Eliana Zhang of Canada 21-15, 21-11 in match that lasted 33 minutes.

This impressive performance by the Indian team showcases the depth of talent in the country’s badminton scene. The young players stepped up to the challenge in absence of star players like P.V. Sindhu, displaying excellent technique and unwavering determination.

