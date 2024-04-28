‘There’s going to be a fire today if I speak’, says Salah after touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fell further out of contention for the English Premier League title on Saturday.

That’s perhaps the least of Jurgen Klopp’s problems.

Just as upsetting for the outgoing Liverpool manager in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United might be a touchline confrontation with his star forward, Mohamed Salah, that Klopp tried to downplay after the match.

Salah, not so much.

“There’s going to be a fire today if I speak,” the Egypt winger was heard telling journalists as he left the Olympic Stadium.

The incident happened as Salah was preparing to enter as a substitute soon after Michail Antonio’s 77th-minute equalizer. It was the second time in Liverpool’s last three games that Salah has been benched, an unusual position for one of the club’s greatest scorers who has rarely been dropped in his time at Anfield.

Whether Salah remains at Liverpool beyond this season remains to be seen — he was linked heavily with a move to Saudi Arabia last year — but Klopp is sure to be going.

With three games left in the league, his successful Liverpool tenure might be ending on a sour note.

This latest setback came after recent losses to Crystal Palace and Everton, and left the team in third place — two points behind Arsenal and one off Manchester City. They both have games in hand over Liverpool.

“Do they look like they will lose two or three games?” Klopp said of Arsenal and City. “No, I don’t think so but honestly I am not angry or whatever. I don’t think about it.”