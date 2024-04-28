MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bundesliga 2023-24: Unbeaten Leverkusen pulls off another escape against Stuttgart

Xabi Alonso’s team has already secured its first ever league title and is on a 46 matches across all competitions.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 10:33 IST , LEVERKUSEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen players after the match.
Bayer Leverkusen players after the match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen players after the match. | Photo Credit: AP

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen scored a last-gasp equaliser through Robert Andrich to come from two goals down and get a 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday that extended its record unbeaten run to 46 matches across all competitions.

The Germany international slotted in from eight metres after Florian Wirtz had floated a free kick into the box, to complete its latest comeback after also scoring a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund last week.

Xabi Alonso’s team, which plays AS Roma in the Europa League semifinals and is also through to the German Cup final, has already secured its first ever league title.

It has also come from behind on numerous occasions this season and has now scored 17 goals in the 89th minute or later in all competitions.

After a low-key first half Leverkusen was quickly 2-0 behind after the break with Chris Fuehrich drilling in on the rebound after keeper Lukas Hradecky had palmed a shot on to the post in the 47th minute.

ALSO READ | Eintracht Frankfurt uses option to buy PSG striker Hugo Ekitike following loan move

Deniz Undav doubled the visitors’ lead 10 minutes later and only after Stuttgart came close to a third goal did Leverkusen launch their comeback.

It cut the deficit with Amine Adli’s low drive in the 61st minute that sailed past keeper Alexander Nuebel, who then made three sensational saves to protect Stuttgart’s slim lead.

Leverkusen’s Hradecky responded with a fine save of his own to stop Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy in the 87th before Andrich came to the rescue deep in stoppage time to extend their impressive undefeated run.

Stuttgart is third on 64, five behind second-placed Bayern Munich. Leverkusen is top on 81 points with three matches remaining.

