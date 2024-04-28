MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Juventus and Milan play out goalless draw

Milan is second in the standings on 70 points while Juventus remain third on 65 with four games left to play, after Inter Milan sealed the title on Monday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 08:37 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik fights for the ball with AC Milan’s Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer.
Juventus' Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik fights for the ball with AC Milan's Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer.
Juventus’ Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik fights for the ball with AC Milan’s Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer. | Photo Credit: AFP

Juventus and AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw at a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Saturday, with both sides still seeking to secure Champions League spots for next season.

Bologna and AS Roma complete the top five on 62 and 58 points respectively, both with a game in hand before they play their games on Sunday.

Italy earned the fifth spot for the expanded 2024-25 Champions League last week via UEFA’s coefficient table when Atalanta, AS Roma and Fiorentina advanced to the semi-finals in their respective European competitions.

Milan, who were without suspended defenders Davide Calabria, Theo Hernandez and Fikayo Tomori, also needed a last-minute change in goal when Mike Maignan suffered a muscle strain in the warm-up and Marco Sportiello started in his place.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Everton confirms survival from relegation with 1-0 win over Brentford

Both sides started off cautiously but Juventus, which on Tuesday progressed to the Coppa Italia final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Lazio, were close to opening the scoring just before the break through a Dusan Vlahovic free kick.

Midfielder Filip Kostic had a great chance just after the break when he fired from the edge of the box but Sportiello kept out his shot before denying Danilo, who attempted a point-blank rebound.

Substitute Arkadiusz Milik could have converted a stunning lofted cross from Federico Chiesa in the 73rd minute but Sportiello showed off his skills again to save the Poland striker’s header aiming at the bottom right corner.

Milan, which on Monday had to endure watching rivals Inter Milan celebrate their 20th Serie A title after a 2-1 win in the Milan derby, finished the game without a shot on target.

