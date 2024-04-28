MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Pro League: Laporte goal guides Al Nassr to narrow win against Al Khaleej

This win takes Al Nassr to 71 points from 28 games. It is nine points behind table-topper Al-Hilal, which has a game in hand. 

Published : Apr 28, 2024 01:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match.
Al Nassr’s Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match. | Photo Credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match. | Photo Credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE

Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal as Al Nassr edged a 1-0 win against Al Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Sunday. 

Despite being the weaker team on paper, Al Khaleej went all guns blazing in the first quarter of the match, with forward Mohamed Sherif finding the net in the seventh minute, but the offside flag ruled the goal out.

Nine minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo also found the net after a slow start, but the offside flag ruled out the Portuguese’s strike. 

The second half was frustrating for Al Nassr captain Ronaldo, with the Portuguese having difficulty timing his runs, resulting in the assistant referee flagging him offside constantly. 

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr highlights

With both teams having their fair share of chances, the breakthrough came in the 68th minute, after Laporte went down near the Khaleej penalty area after a tackle from behind. 

Marcelo Brozovic found centre-back Laporte with an inswinging cross from the resulting freekick, and the Frenchman headed the ball back across the goal, leaving Khaleej goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic with no chance to save the effort. 

Ronaldo had a great chance to double Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute after leading a counter-attack but hit the side-netting once he took a shot from inside the Khaleej box. 

This win takes Al Nassr to 71 points from 28 games. It is nine points behind table-topper Al-Hilal, which has a game in hand. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr highlights, KLJ 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Laporte goal guides Nassr to victor
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: Laporte goal guides Al Nassr to narrow win against Al Khaleej
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Why hasn’t Rajasthan Royals qualified for Playoffs despite having 16 points in nine games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah leads race, Mukesh Kumar enters top five
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Pro League: Laporte goal guides Al Nassr to narrow win against Al Khaleej
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Al Nassr’s match against Al Khaleej Club
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr highlights, KLJ 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Laporte goal guides Nassr to victor
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan knocks out titleholder Saudi Arabia
    AP
  5. New England Revolution vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr highlights, KLJ 0-1 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Laporte goal guides Nassr to victor
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: Laporte goal guides Al Nassr to narrow win against Al Khaleej
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Why hasn’t Rajasthan Royals qualified for Playoffs despite having 16 points in nine games?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah leads race, Mukesh Kumar enters top five
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs RR highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment