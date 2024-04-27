MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Late penalty gives relegation-threatened Burnley draw with Man United

Burnley’s 87th-minute penalty, awarded after goalkeeper Andre Onana fouled Amdouni in the box, cancelled out a late strike by Antony and left Erik ten Hag’s team sixth in the standings.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 22:27 IST , MANCHESTER

Reuters
Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni, centre, is congratulated after scoring his side’s opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Burnley's Zeki Amdouni, centre, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: RUI VIEIRA
Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni, centre, is congratulated after scoring his side’s opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: RUI VIEIRA

Manchester United could muster only a point against Burnley on Saturday after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw for the relegation-threatened side.

Burnley’s 87th-minute penalty, awarded after goalkeeper Andre Onana fouled Amdouni in the box, cancelled out a late strike by Antony and left Erik ten Hag’s team sixth in the standings.

The draw was a blow to United’s fading hopes of a European qualifying spot, as they sit six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur which have two games in hand.

Burnley, in 19th place, kept alive survival hopes with the draw.

United squandered numerous chances and had Onana to thank for keeping Burnley off the scoresheet before Antony broke the deadlock in the 79th minute. 

The Brazilian intercepted a poor pass and sprinted into the box before finishing into the bottom corner. A fan handed Antony a Sonic the Hedgehog toy, which was hoisted aloft in celebration.

The good mood at Old Trafford was short-lived as Onana punched Amdouni in the face while clearing the ball in the 87th minute. VAR confirmed the penalty which Amdouni calmly put into the bottom corner to give his side a valuable point.

“Result is very important for us, we knew that coming to Old Trafford would be difficult but in the end, I think we deserved this point,” Amdouni told Premier League Productions. “Never easy to take a penalty in the last five minutes at 1-0 down. But I took my breath and took it.

“We have three games (left of the season), I haven’t seen the other results, but we will play until the last game, and we will play until the end.”

Onana was pressed into several acrobatic saves, including two from Lyle Foster in the first half and a shot from Wilson Odobert seconds before the final whistle that the keeper stopped with his leg at the near post.

United had 27 shots to the Clarets’ 16, with Alejandro Garnacho accounting for many of the home side’s, including a second-half strike from the edge of the box that Arijanet Muric palmed over the crossbar. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

