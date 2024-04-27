MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates

KLJ vs NAS: Follow live updates of the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match from the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Updated : Apr 27, 2024 23:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Rula Rouhana | Photo Credit: RULA ROUHANA
lightbox-info

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Rula Rouhana | Photo Credit: RULA ROUHANA

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match from the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

  • April 27, 2024 23:06
    Look who is at the venue!
  • April 27, 2024 22:41
    Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts!

    Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Al Nassr’s match against Al Khaleej Club

    ristiano Ronaldo has been named in Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al Khaleej on Sunday, being played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

  • April 27, 2024 22:39
    Al Nassr starting line-up!
  • April 27, 2024 22:38
    PREVIEW

    Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. The home team are currently placed in 10th position in the points table of the Saudi Pro League with 35 points.


    Al Nassr is second in the points table with 68 points, 12 points behind Al Hilal with six games remaining. 


    Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note. 


    When and where will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?


    The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, April 27 at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. 


    Where to watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?


    The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. 

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
  5. Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India defeats Thailand in opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Al Nassr’s match against Al Khaleej Club
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan knocks out titleholder Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. New England Revolution vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch; Cristiano Ronaldo out with suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
  5. Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India defeats Thailand in opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment