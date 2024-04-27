Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates

PREVIEW

Al Khaleej will face Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. The home team are currently placed in 10th position in the points table of the Saudi Pro League with 35 points.

Al Nassr is second in the points table with 68 points, 12 points behind Al Hilal with six games remaining.

Even though a title challenge looks improbable, Al Nassr will aim to finish the season on a positive note.

When and where will the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?

The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, April 27 at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Where to watch the Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.