Bundesliga 2024-25: Hoffenheim signs Czech forward Hlozek from champion Bayer Leverkusen

Czech Republic striker Adam Hlozek has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim from Bayer Leverkusen, the buying club announced on Saturday.

Hlozek, 22, signed a deal with Hoffenheim until 2029, with German champion Leverkusen receiving a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22 million).

Hoffenheim was on the lookout for a new forward after selling German international Maximilian Beier to Borussia Dortmund in August.

Striker Hlozek, who won a league title and a German Cup in his two years at Leverkusen, had been on the verge of a reported move to Premier League side Leicester City.

Hoffenheim director of football Frank Kramer called Hlozek “an extremely strong, agile striker who has both the necessary physique as well as the technical skills and tactical understanding to be able to help our team immediately”.

Hlozek has played 34 times for the Czech Republic, scoring two goals.