BAN-W vs IND-W T20 series: When and where to watch Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st T20I?

The Indian women’s team will take on Bangladesh in a five-match T20 International series, starting from Sunday, April 28.

All matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The last time the two teams met, India won the three-match T20 series 2-1, while the One-Day International series ended at 1-1, with the final game being tied.

India’s last tour of Bangladesh was also surrounded by controversy after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her stumps and criticised the umpiring. Her counterpart Nigar Sultana hit back and said that the Indian skipper ‘could have shown better manners’.

In the upcoming series, Smriti Mandhana, who is coming off a Women’s Premier League title win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be expected to play a pivotal role, especially in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues.

Sajeevan Sajana and Asha Sobhana, who received their maiden national call-ups, will have a point to prove.

For Bangladesh, skipper Sultana will shoulder the bulk of the responsibility, while the 15-year-old Habib Islam Pinky will be keen to impress. Murshida Khatun, all-rounders Fahima Khatun and Rumana Ahmed are some of the other players to keep an eye on.

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Sunday, April 28.

What time will BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.