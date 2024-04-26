Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifier: Vanuatu stuns Zimbabwe on opening day; full list of results

Vanuatu stunned Zimbabwe on the opening day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

After electing to bat, Zimbabwe was shot out for just 61 in 13.3 overs, with Nasimana Navaika inflicting the bulk of the damage with figures of four for 13 in four overs. Vanessa Vira (3/14), Rachel Andre (2/10) and Vicky Mansala (1/11) were also among the wickets.

With opener Sharne Mayers top-scoring for Zimbabwe with 16 runs, extras (13) were the second-biggest contributer to the overall run tally.

In reply, Vanuatu overhauled the target in 16.3 overs with six wickets remaining. Navaika also starred with the bat, scoring a 36-ball 21 as her team bagged its first win of the tournament.

In other results on the day, Sri Lanka thrashed Thailand by 67 runs after bundling the latter out for 55. Ireland registered a facile six-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates, while Scotland notched up a thumping 109-run victory against Uganda.