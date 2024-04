BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: India opts to bat vs Bangladesh; Playing XI, Sajana makes T20I debut

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women. The first of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. Follow along as we bring you the latest from the game.

TOSS: India wins the toss elects to bat

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), S Sajana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna

Match start time: 3:30pm IST

HEATWAVE ALERT IN BANGLADESH

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours, starting today (28 April).

Where to watch BAN-W vs IND-W first T20I?

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SQUADs:

BANGLADESH WOMEN

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

INDIA WOMEN

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.