MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: BAN 90/4 (15) - Shreyanka’s twin strikes leave Bangladesh in spot of bother

BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: Catch the live updates, commentary and highlights from the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. 

Updated : May 02, 2024 16:43 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The third of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. India lead the series 2-0. 
The third of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. India lead the series 2-0. 
infoIcon

The third of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. India lead the series 2-0. 

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women. The third of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. India lead the series 2-0.

TOSS: India opted to chase

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (C & WK), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter Dola, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Mst Fariha Islam Trishna, Mst Ritu Moni

ALSO READ:

BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I

BAN vs IND, 2nd T20I: Dominant India wins rain-marred encounter by 19 runs

Bangladesh captain Nigar on facing Harmanpreet’s India, preparing for T20 World Cup and nurturing youngsters

Match preview: Third T20I

A dominant India will have its sights set on an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when it takes on host Bangladesh in the third women’s T20 International here on Thursday.

Having done exceedingly well to not just to turn up but trump its opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with aim to follow the same script.

The bowling unit has been functioning cohesively, having restricted Bangladesh to modest totals with spinners Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shreyanka Patil being economical.

In the pace department, Renuka Singh Thakur has starred with the ball in the opener while Pooja Vastrakar has also been handy.

Dayalan Hemalatha, making her return to international cricket after an absence of nearly 17 months, displayed her explosive batting during the powerplay in the last game, crafting an unbeaten 24-ball 41.

The likes of Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Richa Ghosh have got runs under their belt. However, star opener Smriti Mandhana would hope to find form.

India has relied on a collective team effort throughout this series and it will be seeking more of the same in the remaining games.

The series assumes more importance as the T20 World Cup is to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

The host, on the other hand, will seek improvement in all three fronts. Its batters have not been able to get big totals, while the bowlers also haven’t enjoyed good outing and the fielding has also been found wanting.

Where to watch BAN-W vs IND-W second T20I?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the  FanCode app and website.

SQUADs:

BANGLADESH WOMEN

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

INDIA WOMEN

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: BAN 90/4 (15) - Shreyanka’s twin strikes leave Bangladesh in spot of bother
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India 0-1 China Quarterfinal: Satwik-Chirag vs Liang-Wang goes to deciding game
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs IND, 2nd T20I: Dominant India wins rain-marred encounter by 19 runs
    PTI
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Highlights: India wins by 44 runs; Renuka Singh picks three
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Highlights: India beats Bangladesh by 19 runs (DLS method)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: BAN 90/4 (15) - Shreyanka’s twin strikes leave Bangladesh in spot of bother
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: India eyes unassailable lead against Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. BAN vs IND, 2nd T20I: Dominant India wins rain-marred encounter by 19 runs
    PTI
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Highlights: India beats Bangladesh by 19 runs (DLS method)
    Team Sportstar
  5. CA announces major overhaul of Australian women’s cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: BAN 90/4 (15) - Shreyanka’s twin strikes leave Bangladesh in spot of bother
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Cup 2024 Live Score, India 0-1 China Quarterfinal: Satwik-Chirag vs Liang-Wang goes to deciding game
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs IND, 2nd T20I: Dominant India wins rain-marred encounter by 19 runs
    PTI
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Highlights: India wins by 44 runs; Renuka Singh picks three
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Highlights: India beats Bangladesh by 19 runs (DLS method)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment