BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Score: BAN 90/4 (15) - Shreyanka’s twin strikes leave Bangladesh in spot of bother

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women. The third of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. India lead the series 2-0.

TOSS: India opted to chase

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (C & WK), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter Dola, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Mst Fariha Islam Trishna, Mst Ritu Moni

ALSO READ:

BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I

BAN vs IND, 2nd T20I: Dominant India wins rain-marred encounter by 19 runs

Bangladesh captain Nigar on facing Harmanpreet’s India, preparing for T20 World Cup and nurturing youngsters

Match preview: Third T20I

A dominant India will have its sights set on an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when it takes on host Bangladesh in the third women’s T20 International here on Thursday.

Having done exceedingly well to not just to turn up but trump its opponents on all fronts in the preceding two matches, India will enter the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with aim to follow the same script.

The bowling unit has been functioning cohesively, having restricted Bangladesh to modest totals with spinners Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shreyanka Patil being economical.

In the pace department, Renuka Singh Thakur has starred with the ball in the opener while Pooja Vastrakar has also been handy.

Dayalan Hemalatha, making her return to international cricket after an absence of nearly 17 months, displayed her explosive batting during the powerplay in the last game, crafting an unbeaten 24-ball 41.

The likes of Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Richa Ghosh have got runs under their belt. However, star opener Smriti Mandhana would hope to find form.

India has relied on a collective team effort throughout this series and it will be seeking more of the same in the remaining games.

The series assumes more importance as the T20 World Cup is to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

The host, on the other hand, will seek improvement in all three fronts. Its batters have not been able to get big totals, while the bowlers also haven’t enjoyed good outing and the fielding has also been found wanting.

Where to watch BAN-W vs IND-W second T20I?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SQUADs:

BANGLADESH WOMEN

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

INDIA WOMEN

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.