BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I Live Score: IND 48/2 (6): Steady showers in Sylhet, Will Asha Sobhana get to make India debut?

Sportstar's coverage of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women. The fourth of five games will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. India has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and Bangladesh will hope to peg a few games back against its formidable opponent.

TWO DEBUTANTS TODAY: Asha Sobhana Joy and Habiba Islam Pinky

ALSO READ: How faith in the universe and self belief helped Asha Sobhana blaze her way to Team India

TOSS: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl

Weather Update: The toss was delayed due to a wet outfield due to rains earlier in the day and dark clouds are in the vicinity. Fingers crossed for as much game time as can be possible. There is a forecast for thunderstorms and showers later in the day.

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh XI: Nigar Sultana Joty (c & wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter Dola, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Mst Shorifa Khatun, Habiba Islam Pinky, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter

MATCH PREVIEW:

With the series already in their kitty, India women will be eager to iron out certain flaws, particularly on their batting front, during the fourth T20I against Bangladesh here on Monday.

India has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, but the scoreline has masked some rust in its batting unit.

Across the three matches, India has only one fifty to show, a 51 by Shafali Verma in the first match, and other batters like Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be eager to join the party.

Shafali is the top run-getter for India in this series with 82 runs.

It’s imperative for it to slip into upper gears as it will be up against a far formidable rival in South Africa next month in an all-format series.

Additionally, this will also be the batting core that will do the duty in the T20 World Cup in October.

Since that tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, the Indian batters will be keen to take in as many lessons as possible from this tour, regarding conditions and pitches.

But the Indian bowlers have adapted well to the slow pitches on offer here, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav leading the chart with six wickets.

She has found able support from off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, all of them have taken four wickets apiece.

Bangladesh will bank on the experienced Nigar Sultana, the leading run-getter in this series with 85 runs, to counter the efficient and experienced Indian attack.

The host’s last T20I win over India came in 2023 at Mirpur, and captain Sultana, who was a part of that match, will have to come up with another hefty knock for an encore.

But she will need some solid support from her teammates such as the talented Dilara Akter and Fahima Khatun for it.

Where to watch BAN-W vs IND-W fourth T20I?

The fourth T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SQUADs:

BANGLADESH WOMEN

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

INDIA WOMEN

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.