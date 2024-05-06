Asha Sobhana Joy made her international debut for India at the age of 33 in the fourth T20i against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.
Asha has become the oldest women cricketer to make T20I debut for India. The leg-spinner has replaced Shreyanka Patil in the playing XI for this game.
She became the first Indian to pick up a five wicket haul in Women’s Premier League during the 2024 season while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
300th international game
Harmanpreet Kaur has become only the fifth women’s cricketer to play 300 international games.
The Indian captain has joined Mithali Raj - the only other Indian in the list.
Most international matches in women’s cricket
1) Mithali Raj - 333
2) Suzie Bates - 317
3) Ellyse Perry - 314
4) Charlotte Edwards - 309
5) Harmanpreet Kaur - 300
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN-W v IND-W 4th T20I: Asha Sobhana becomes oldest Indian to make T20I debut; Harmanpreet Kaur plays 300th international game
- Babar Azam backs Gary Kirsten to bring in positive changes in Pakistan cricket
- BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I Live Score: IND 48/2 (6): Rain stops play in Sylhet, covers on; Asha Sobhana get to make India debut
- MI vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians takes on determined Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss, squad, fantasy XI
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE