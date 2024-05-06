MagazineBuy Print

BAN-W v IND-W 4th T20I: Asha Sobhana becomes oldest Indian to make T20I debut; Harmanpreet Kaur plays 300th international game

Asha Sobhana Joy is set to make her international debut for India at the age of 33 in the fourth T20i between India and Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Published : May 06, 2024 16:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Asha Sobhana become the oldest women cricketer to make T20I debut for India.
Asha Sobhana become the oldest women cricketer to make T20I debut for India.
infoIcon

Asha Sobhana become the oldest women cricketer to make T20I debut for India. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Asha Sobhana Joy made her international debut for India at the age of 33 in the fourth T20i against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Asha has become the oldest women cricketer to make T20I debut for India. The leg-spinner has replaced Shreyanka Patil in the playing XI for this game.

She became the first Indian to pick up a five wicket haul in Women’s Premier League during the 2024 season while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

300th international game

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Harmanpreet Kaur has become only the fifth women’s cricketer to play 300 international games.

The Indian captain has joined Mithali Raj - the only other Indian in the list.

Most international matches in women’s cricket

1) Mithali Raj - 333

2) Suzie Bates - 317

3) Ellyse Perry - 314

4) Charlotte Edwards - 309

5) Harmanpreet Kaur - 300

