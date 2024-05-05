Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India’s full schedule, opponents, venues, fixtures

Groups and fixtures for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

Team India will begin its Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on October 4 against New Zealand in Sylhet. India is grouped with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and one nation from the World Cup qualifiers (to be decided on May 5).

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.

Which group is India placed in and who are the other nations in the bracket?

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

When will India play its games in the Women’s T20 World Cup?

October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet

Knockouts:

October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet

October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka

October 20: Final, Dhaka

Where does India play its T20 World Cup matches?

India plays all its group stage matches in Sylhet. Should the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side make the playoffs, matches will be played in Dhaka, with the summit clash also scheduled in the Bangladesh national capital for October 20.