Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, fixtures, groups; India paired with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan in Group A

Six-time champions Australia will commence their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier as the groups and fixtures for this year’s event in Bangladesh were revealed on Sunday, 5 May.

Published : May 05, 2024 13:47 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS

Australia won a record sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title against hosts South Africa in Cape Town last year and have been drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian side Pakistan and a qualifier team in Group A for the ninth edition of the event that will be held in Bangladesh in October.

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, host Bangladesh and a second qualifier in Group B.

Each side will play four group-stage matches, with the top two teams progressing to the semifinals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
October 3: England v South Africa, Dhaka
October 3: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 4: Australia v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 5: South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka
October 5: Bangladesh v England, Dhaka
October 6: New Zealand v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet
October 7: West Indies v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 8: Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet
October 9: Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka
October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Dhaka
October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 11: Pakistan v Qualifier 1, Sylhet
October 12: England v West Indies, Dhaka
October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka
October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet
October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet
October 14: England v Qualifier 2, Dhaka 
October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet
October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka
October 20: Final, Dhaka

