Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, fixtures, groups; India paired with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan in Group A

Australia won a record sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title against hosts South Africa in Cape Town last year and have been drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, Asian side Pakistan and a qualifier team in Group A for the ninth edition of the event that will be held in Bangladesh in October.

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, host Bangladesh and a second qualifier in Group B.

Each side will play four group-stage matches, with the top two teams progressing to the semifinals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2