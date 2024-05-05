MagazineBuy Print

Azar Mahmood to coach Pakistan till Gary Kirsten completes IPL 2024 commitments

Kirsten, who has been roped in on a two-year contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board, is not sure when he will be able to take charge of the team this month as he is busy with the Gujarat Titans franchise in the ongoing IPL.

Published : May 05, 2024 07:11 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Until Kirsten joins, Mahmood, who has been named as the assistant coach to the South African and the red ball head coach Jason Gillispie will be acting as head coach.
Until Kirsten joins, Mahmood, who has been named as the assistant coach to the South African and the red ball head coach Jason Gillispie will be acting as head coach. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Until Kirsten joins, Mahmood, who has been named as the assistant coach to the South African and the red ball head coach Jason Gillispie will be acting as head coach. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Former Pakistan Test all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will be the head coach of the national team on its tour of Ireland and England this month until new white ball head coach Gary Kirsten takes over the side.

Kirsten, who has been roped in on a two-year contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board, is not sure when he will be able to take charge of the team this month as he is busy with the Gujarat Titans franchise in the ongoing IPL.

READ | IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?

A PCB official said that if GT doesn’t qualify for the IPL play-offs then Kirsten would be available from the start of the T20 series against England.

Until Kirsten joins, Mahmood, who has been named as the assistant coach to the South African and the red ball head coach Jason Gillispie will be acting as head coach.

The board has also named former Test batsman Muhammad Yousuf as the batting coach of the team and Saeed Ajmal as the spin bowling coach.

Pakistan squad support staff: Wahab Riaz (Senior Team Manager), Mansoor Rana (Team Manager), Azhar Mahmood (Head Coach for Ireland and Assistant Coach for England after inclusion in Gary Kirsten’s team), Mohammad Yousuf (Batting Coach), Aftab Khan (Fielding Coach), Cliff Deacon (Physiotherapist), Irtiza Komail (Chief Security Officer), Mohammad Imran (Masseur), Mohammad Khurram Suroor (Team Doctor), Talha Butt (Analyst), Raza Kitchlew (Media and Digital Manager), and Drikus Saiman (Strength and Conditioning Coach).

