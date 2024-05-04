MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?

RCB moved to the seventh place in the IPL 2024 standings with a four-wicket win over GT on Saturday

Published : May 04, 2024 23:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Gujarat Titans.
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jumped up to the seventh place in the IPL 2024 Points Table after its four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

ALSO READ | IPL POINTS TABLE AFTER RCB vs GT

The Faf du Plessis-led side has eight points from 11 games and can get to a maximum of 14 points if it wins all its remaining matches. Its victory with 38 deliveries to spare also boosted its net run rate which it will need to make a push for the playoffs. RCB plays Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in its remaining matches.

If RCB wins all its games, it has to hope one of Sunrisers Hyderabad or Lucknow Super Giants does not get more than one win. Both teams have 12 points from 10 games.

Further, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, both on 10 points, should not get more than two wins. Similarly, Punjab Kings, on eight points from 10 games, should not win more than three games.

If these scenarios play out, upto six teams will be tied on 14 points, bringing the net run rate into the picture.

RCB can make it to the playoffs with 12 points also. If it loses one match, RCB has to hope the teams mentioned above also do not get to more than 12 points, forcing a decider on net run rate.

