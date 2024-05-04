MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to seventh with third straight win

A third win in a row pushed RCB to seventh on the points table, providing impetus to its playoff hopes.

Published : May 04, 2024 23:18 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
RCB’s Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB’s Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

An authoritative Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shut down Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

A third win in a row pushed RCB to seventh on the points table, providing impetus to its playoff hopes.

The home team outplayed GT in all departments. A disciplined bowling performance restricted GT to 147, before a belligerent knock from Faf du Plessis (64, 23b, 10x4, 3x6) left GT with nowhere to hide.

With an eye on improving the net run-rate, du Plessis and opening partner Virat Kohli put on a whopping 92 runs in 5.5 overs. The belligerent start helped RCB reach the target with 6.2 overs to spare.

As it happened

Kohli (42, 27b, 2x4, 4x6) went past Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad to regain his place as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

A shocking turn of affairs saw RCB fall to 117 for six, but the experienced Dinesh Karthik (21 n.o.) ensured a job well done.

RCB’s memorable night out was set up by a brilliant display with the ball. The fast bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, V. Vyshak, Yash Dayal and Cameron Green - were destructive on a pitch which offered extra carry.

IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?

GT did itself no favours by moving at a snail’s pace with the bat. The perplexing trend was started by openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, who scratched about to get two runs in the first two overs.

The first boundary of the essay came in the fourth over, when an inside edge gave Shahrukh Khan some respite.

GT crawled to 23 for three in six overs - the lowest Powerplay score thus far in IPL 2024. The tedious repair work was left to David Miller and Shahrukh.

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match

David Miller received a life on 23, when Karn Sharma dropped a straightforward chance at deep square-leg. It did not prove to be costly, as Karn deceived Miller with a flighted delivery a short while later.

An athletic piece of fielding from Virat Kohli got rid of the dangerous Shahrukh (37). Kohli swooped in, picked up the ball and threw down the stumps at the non-strikers’ end to leave Shahrukh short of the crease.

GT’s hopes of recording a substantial total vanished with Shahrukh’s dismissal.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 WEH; Match kicks-off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to seventh with third straight win
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammers Gujarat Titans by four wickets with 38 balls to spare
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to seventh with third straight win
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 WEH; Match kicks-off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to seventh with third straight win
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammers Gujarat Titans by four wickets with 38 balls to spare
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment