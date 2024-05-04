IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three

Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to reclaim the top spot in the Orange Cap standings.
Bumrah, who now has 17 wickets in 11 matches, overtook T Natarajan (15) to top the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Sunil Narine entered the top five as he managed to pick two wickets against MI.
Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|11
|17
|6.25
|16.11
|5/21
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|8
|15
|8.96
|19.13
|4/19
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|9
|14
|9.26
|22.71
|4/29
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|10
|14
|10.24
|24.14
|3/15
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|10
|13
|6.72
|20.69
|2/22
*Updated after RCB vs GT on May 4
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
