MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings after match 52 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Published : May 04, 2024 22:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to reclaim the top spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Bumrah, who now has 17 wickets in 11 matches, overtook T Natarajan (15) to top the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine entered the top five as he managed to pick two wickets against MI.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Jasprit Bumrah MI 11 17 6.25 16.11 5/21
T Natarajan SRH 8 15 8.96 19.13 4/19
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 14 9.26 22.71 4/29
Harshal Patel PBKS 10 14 10.24 24.14 3/15
Sunil Narine KKR 10 13 6.72 20.69 2/22

*Updated after RCB vs GT on May 4

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammers Gujarat Titans by four wickets with 38 balls to spare
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 to win the ISL Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru records team hat-trick against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammers Gujarat Titans by four wickets with 38 balls to spare
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 to win the ISL Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment