IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman complete top three

Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to reclaim the top spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Bumrah, who now has 17 wickets in 11 matches, overtook T Natarajan (15) to top the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine entered the top five as he managed to pick two wickets against MI.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Jasprit Bumrah MI 11 17 6.25 16.11 5/21 T Natarajan SRH 8 15 8.96 19.13 4/19 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 14 9.26 22.71 4/29 Harshal Patel PBKS 10 14 10.24 24.14 3/15 Sunil Narine KKR 10 13 6.72 20.69 2/22

*Updated after RCB vs GT on May 4

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST